U.S. Navy Lt.j.g Sandy Guerrero-Salvatiera, left, receives the shoulder boards of the rank of Lieutenant during a promotion ceremony held onboard the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), June 1, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9781610
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-BC342-4434
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 2 of 3] [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Antonio Hinds-Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.