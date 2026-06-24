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    Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 2 of 3] [Image 1 of 3]

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    Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Antonio Hinds-Parks 

    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

    U.S. Navy Lt.j.g Sandy Guerrero-Salvatiera, left, receives the shoulder boards of the rank of Lieutenant during a promotion ceremony held onboard the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), June 1, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:39
    Photo ID: 9781610
    VIRIN: 260601-N-BC342-4434
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 2 of 3] [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Antonio Hinds-Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 2 of 3]
    Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 3 of 3]
    Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 1 of 3}

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