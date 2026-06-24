Officer Promotion Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 3 of 3]

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U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo on the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) during a promotion ceremony, June 1, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)