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    USS Arlington Departs Baltimore [Image 4 of 4]

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    USS Arlington Departs Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 29, 2026) U.S. Sailors, Marines, and midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy man the rails aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during the ship’s departure from Baltimore following completion of SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9781590
    VIRIN: 260629-N-MK534-1089
    Resolution: 5817x3878
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Arlington Departs Baltimore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250Maryland

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