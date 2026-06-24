USS Arlington Departs Baltimore

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BALTIMORE (June 29, 2026) U.S. Sailors and Marines man the rails aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as it passes Ft. McHenry during the ship’s departure from Baltimore following completion of SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)