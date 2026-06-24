Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement

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From left, Lt. Gen. Dominique Tardif, vice chief of the French Air and Space Force, Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, loadmaster with the 911th Airlift Wing, and Brig. Gen. Nicolas Chambaz, International Relations general officer of the FASF HQ, discuss training aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pittsburgh International Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2026. The engagement was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, the Air Force Reserve’s framework for strengthening relationships, interoperability and shared understanding with allied and partner reserve forces. RAPP is built around four lines of effort: key leader engagements, military-to-military exchanges, subject matter expert exchanges and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)