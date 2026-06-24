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    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement [Image 22 of 22]

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    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    From left, Lt. Gen. Dominique Tardif, vice chief of the French Air and Space Force, Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, loadmaster with the 911th Airlift Wing, and Brig. Gen. Nicolas Chambaz, International Relations general officer of the FASF HQ, discuss training aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pittsburgh International Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2026. The engagement was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, the Air Force Reserve’s framework for strengthening relationships, interoperability and shared understanding with allied and partner reserve forces. RAPP is built around four lines of effort: key leader engagements, military-to-military exchanges, subject matter expert exchanges and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9781441
    VIRIN: 260625-F-XI378-1033
    Resolution: 5982x3988
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement [Image 22 of 22], by Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement
    Air Force Reserve, French Air and Space Force turn partnership into readiness during RAPP engagement

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    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    French Air and Space Force
    Reserve Allies and Partners Program
    FASF

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