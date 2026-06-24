U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command chief, Air National Guard visits the 138th Fighter Wing, June 24, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. During his visit, Chief Moore participated in a warrior workout with Airmen, met with Wing leadership to discuss mission effectiveness, and hosted a townhall to connect directly with the enlisted force. Chief Moore focused on connection, readiness, and capability. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9781102
|VIRIN:
|260624-Z-UN332-1010
|Resolution:
|6842x3849
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.