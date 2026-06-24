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    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 7]

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    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command chief, Air National Guard visits the 138th Fighter Wing, June 24, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. During his visit, Chief Moore participated in a warrior workout with Airmen, met with Wing leadership to discuss mission effectiveness, and hosted a townhall to connect directly with the enlisted force. Chief Moore focused on connection, readiness, and capability. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9781102
    VIRIN: 260624-Z-UN332-1010
    Resolution: 6842x3849
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing

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    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    #TulsaANG #AirForce #OKGuard #USAF
    #CommandChiefMoore #LeadershipInAction #138thFighterWing #AirNationalGuard

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