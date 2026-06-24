Air National Guard Command Chief Visits 138th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command chief, Air National Guard visits the 138th Fighter Wing, June 24, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. During his visit, Chief Moore participated in a warrior workout with Airmen, met with Wing leadership to discuss mission effectiveness, and hosted a townhall to connect directly with the enlisted force. Chief Moore focused on connection, readiness, and capability. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)