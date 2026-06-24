.50-caliber Machine Gun Training

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U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Secure fire an M2 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire training exercise at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 16 2026. The training enhanced crew-served weapons proficiency, weapons handling, and operational readiness in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Madison McCary)