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    .50-caliber Machine Gun Training [Image 5 of 5]

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    .50-caliber Machine Gun Training

    CUBA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Madison McCary 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Secure fire an M2 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire training exercise at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 16 2026. The training enhanced crew-served weapons proficiency, weapons handling, and operational readiness in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Madison McCary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9780388
    VIRIN: 260616-N-DD165-1016
    Resolution: 4433x3011
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, .50-caliber Machine Gun Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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