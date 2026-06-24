U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Secure fire an M2 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire training exercise at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 16 2026. The training enhanced crew-served weapons proficiency, weapons handling, and operational readiness in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Madison McCary)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9780388
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-DD165-1016
|Resolution:
|4433x3011
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, .50-caliber Machine Gun Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.