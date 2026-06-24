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    .50-caliber Machine Gun Training [Image 4 of 5]

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    .50-caliber Machine Gun Training

    CUBA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Madison McCary 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Secure transport ammunition to a live-fire range during a training exercise at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 16, 2026. The exercise enhanced weapons employment capabilities, ammunition handling procedures, and mission readiness in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Madison McCary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9780385
    VIRIN: 260616-N-DD165-1015
    Resolution: 5461x4316
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, .50-caliber Machine Gun Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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