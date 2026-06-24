U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Secure transport ammunition to a live-fire range during a training exercise at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 16, 2026. The exercise enhanced weapons employment capabilities, ammunition handling procedures, and mission readiness in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Madison McCary)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9780385
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-DD165-1015
|Resolution:
|5461x4316
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, .50-caliber Machine Gun Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.