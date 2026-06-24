.50-caliber Machine Gun Training

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U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Secure transport ammunition to a live-fire range during a training exercise at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 16, 2026. The exercise enhanced weapons employment capabilities, ammunition handling procedures, and mission readiness in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Madison McCary)