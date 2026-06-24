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    Acting Secretary of the Navy conducts interview with Fox News [Image 2 of 2]

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy conducts interview with Fox News

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith 

    Communication Directorate             

    The acting Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Hung Cao, poses with the hosts of Fox News during the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 56 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 11:15
    Photo ID: 9780194
    VIRIN: 260628-M-WW776-1090
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy conducts interview with Fox News [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy conducts interview with Fox News
    Acting Secretary of the Navy conducts interview with Fox News

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    GreatAmericanStateFair2026, Marines, Navy

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