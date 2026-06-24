Acting Secretary of the Navy conducts interview with Fox News

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The acting Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Hung Cao speaks with the hosts of Fox News during the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 56 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith)