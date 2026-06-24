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    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair [Image 6 of 11]

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    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Drum Major Sgt. 1st Class Barret Newman, leads The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps at the Great American State Fair at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Corps wears red coats with blue facings in the style of Revolutionary War musicians, who wore the reverse colors of the infantry unit to which they were assigned. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9780152
    VIRIN: 260628-A-BN614-5509
    Resolution: 5058x3613
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair

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