U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Great American State Fair

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Soldiers from The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, led by Drum Major Sgt. 1st Class Barret Newman, perform at the Great American State Fair at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Corps wears red coats with blue facings in the style of Revolutionary War musicians, who wore the reverse colors of the infantry unit to which they were assigned. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)