NNSY Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees, Sailors, tenants, and the fire department came together for a "250 Photo on the Lawn” June 22 in honor of America's 250th Birthday!



As we look ahead to the celebration of America's 250 years of independence, we celebrate the teamwork, resilience, and patriotism that have defined both our nation and our shipyard since the very beginning. Our shipyard stands proud as one of the largest, most historic and multifaceted naval facilities in the United States, forging history, supporting our fleet, and securing our national defense. Together, we stand united in our mission to protect the freedom we're cherished for 250 years.



Here’s to 250 years of freedom, and to the NNSY team that helps keep us safe!