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    NNSY Celebrates America's 250th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

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    NNSY Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees, Sailors, tenants, and the fire department came together for a "250 Photo on the Lawn” June 22 in honor of America's 250th Birthday!

    As we look ahead to the celebration of America's 250 years of independence, we celebrate the teamwork, resilience, and patriotism that have defined both our nation and our shipyard since the very beginning. Our shipyard stands proud as one of the largest, most historic and multifaceted naval facilities in the United States, forging history, supporting our fleet, and securing our national defense. Together, we stand united in our mission to protect the freedom we're cherished for 250 years.

    Here’s to 250 years of freedom, and to the NNSY team that helps keep us safe!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:46
    Photo ID: 9779745
    VIRIN: 260622-N-YO710-6549
    Resolution: 5983x3989
    Size: 10.71 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY Celebrates America's 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NNSY Celebrates America's 250th Birthday
    NNSY Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    250
    NNSY
    America's Birthday
    Freedom250

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