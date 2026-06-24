USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026

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A man in a cowboy hat takes a little break from the heat in the shade during the Independence Day celebration on June 27, 2026, in Böblingen, Germany.

USAG Stuttgart hosted the early Fourth of July event, featuring live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, to celebrate the nation's independence and build camaraderie within the military community.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra