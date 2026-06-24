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    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026 [Image 15 of 21]

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    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Children having fun riding bumper cars during an Independence Day celebration on June 27, 2026, in Böblingen, Germany.
    USAG Stuttgart hosted the early Fourth of July event, featuring live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, to celebrate the nation's independence and build camaraderie within the military community.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:34
    Photo ID: 9779679
    VIRIN: 200603-O-DV808-8934
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026 [Image 21 of 21], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Military Community Celebrates Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, 27 June, 2026

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