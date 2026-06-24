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    AFRICOM commander meets Cabo Verde defense chief ahead of ACHOD 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    AFRICOM commander meets Cabo Verde defense chief ahead of ACHOD 2026

    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Jason Johnston    

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R. Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Rear Adm. Manuel Antonio Pereira Semedo, chief of staff of the Cabo Verdean Armed Forces, meet ahead of the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD 2026) in Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The meeting reinforced the Cabo Verde and U.S.'s enduring defense partnership and advanced discussions on shared regional security priorities.

    Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (Photo by Jason Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9779612
    VIRIN: 260628-D-RJ303-4008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: LUANDA, AO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFRICOM commander meets Cabo Verde defense chief ahead of ACHOD 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFRICOM commander meets Cabo Verde defense chief ahead of ACHOD 2026
    AFRICOM commander meets Cabo Verde defense chief ahead of ACHOD 2026

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    Angola
    Cabo Verde
    ACHOD
    defense
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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