AFRICOM commander, Angola military chief conduct ACHOD 2026 site walk-through

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R. Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Angola Chief of the General Staff Gen. Altino dos Santos participate in a walk-through ahead of the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD 2026) in Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The walk-through ensured coordination among U.S. and Angolan leaders to finalize conference preparations and support a successful multinational forum focused on strengthening defense partnerships and regional security cooperation.



Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (Photo by Jason Johnston)