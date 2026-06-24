Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Scott Tourtillott, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, uses a drill to build a wooden trough during facility renovations at the Le Ninh Regional Clinic as part of a combined Pacific Partnership-Pacific Friendship 2026 engineering project in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Brian Ewing)