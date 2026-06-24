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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 3 of 3]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), conduct a personal protective equipment brief in preparation for facility renovations at the Le Ninh Regional Clinic as part of PP26 and PF26 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Brian Ewing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 03:05
    Photo ID: 9779580
    VIRIN: 260623-N-N0900-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1070
    Size: 447.64 KB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    PP 26
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