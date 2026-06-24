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    USCGC Emlen Tunnell and Charles Moulthrope Participate in Second MCA with AFP

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    USCGC Emlen Tunnell and Charles Moulthrope Participate in Second MCA with AFP

    PHILIPPINES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) conduct damage control training with members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as part of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 26, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 02:44
    Photo ID: 9779577
    VIRIN: 260626-G-NR876-1008
    Resolution: 420x640
    Size: 97.52 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USCGC Emlen Tunnell and Charles Moulthrope Participate in Second MCA with AFP, by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    indopacom
    training
    philippines
    classroom

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