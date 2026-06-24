USCGC Emlen Tunnell and Charles Moulthrope Participate in Second MCA with AFP

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U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) conduct damage control training with members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as part of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 26, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard)