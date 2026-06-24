Philippine, U.S. forces conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) conduct damage control training with members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as part of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 26, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard) see less | View Image Page

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter USCGC Emlen...... read more read more

SOUTH CHINA SEA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Coast Guard conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, June 27-28, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As the eighth MCA of 2026, this this exercise was designed to expand capabilities at sea by incorporating and refining shared Coast Guard law enforcement tactics, specialized procedures, and maritime doctrines. The two-day exercise included series of interoperability activities including a search and rescue exercise, maritime domain awareness activity, and division tactics.

“We always appreciate opportunities to learn from our partners,” said Lt. Ethan Goldcamp, commanding officer of Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145). “There’s exponentially more knowledge and expertise to gain when we work together, and each of these areas build upon our interoperability.”

MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

Participating units included Philippine Coast Guard BRP Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessels BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702), BRP Capones (MRRV 4404); Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG 15); and U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145).

MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

The U.S., along with its allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.