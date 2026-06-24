U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield

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U.S. Navy Lt. Caitlin Gilrillan, a nurse currently assigned to Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, and a native of Baltimore, Maryland, checks a simulated casualty’s blood pressure during a casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield 2026 in Japan, June 23, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)