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    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield [Image 12 of 18]

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    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Air Rescue Squadron (ARS) 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, secure a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield 2026 in Japan, June 23, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9779223
    VIRIN: 260623-M-TB340-1800
    Resolution: 3253x4879
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield
    U.S. Navy conducts bilateral casualty evacuation exercise in support of Valiant Shield

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    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Joint Force
    Ally
    VALIANTSHIELD
    Recovery
    Evacuation

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