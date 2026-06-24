YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2026) — U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medical personnel transfer a simulated patient from a litter to a U.S. ambulance stretcher during a bilateral patient transfer exercise at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9779216
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-WC492-1285
|Resolution:
|1920x1227
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.