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    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 4 of 13]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026

    JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2026) — Emergency Medical Technicians assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka assist in transporting simulated casualties from a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a bilateral patient transfer exercise at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 20:25
    Photo ID: 9779210
    VIRIN: 260624-N-WC492-1134
    Resolution: 1920x1177
    Size: 748.94 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Supports Bilateral Patient Transfer Exercise During Valiant Shield 2026

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    TAGS

    JGSDF
    USNH Yokosuka
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Valiant Shield 2026

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