Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is docked pierside onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, May 18, 2026, after completing its Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9779178
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-JG616-1005
|Resolution:
|7094x5067
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships to fleet on time
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