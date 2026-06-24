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    SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships [Image 1 of 2]

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    SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) is docked pier side onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, May 17, 2026, after completing its Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 19:11
    Photo ID: 9779175
    VIRIN: 260517-N-JG616-1001
    Resolution: 6002x4501
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #WeCanDoAnything!
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