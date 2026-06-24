Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.28.2026 19:11 Photo ID: 9779175 VIRIN: 260517-N-JG616-1001 Resolution: 6002x4501 Size: 3.74 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.