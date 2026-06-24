Visitors touring the USS Arlington (LPD 24) observe an airshow by the Patrouille de France, an elite aerobatic demonstration unit of the French Air and Space Force, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9779166
|VIRIN:
|260628-N-JU947-2072
|Resolution:
|5459x3639
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrouille de France Perform During Sail 250 MD [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sierra Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.