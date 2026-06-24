Patrouille de France Perform During Sail 250 MD

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The Patrouille de France, an elite aerobatic demonstration unit of the French Air and Space Force, conducts an airshow, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.