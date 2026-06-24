Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 06.28.2026 14:51 Photo ID: 9778777 VIRIN: 260624-N-CM812-4545 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 1.88 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.