NAVFAC Washington Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer addresses the audience during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., June 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 14:51
|Photo ID:
|9778775
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-CM812-4566
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division
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