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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division [Image 3 of 4]

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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer addresses the audience during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., June 24, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 14:51
    Photo ID: 9778775
    VIRIN: 260624-N-CM812-4566
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division
    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division
    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division
    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division

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    NAVFAC Washington Delivers World-Class Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Complex at NSWC Indian Head Division

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, NSWC Indian Head Division, Military Construction, US Navy

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