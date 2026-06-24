(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Perez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Quartermaster Candy Cherry, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), holds onto the ship’s battle ensign as it’s raised during flight operations, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9778740
    VIRIN: 260624-N-NP484-2181
    Resolution: 1810x2715
    Size: 837.81 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation [Image 4 of 4], by SN Martin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quartermaster
    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    Battle Ensign
    FORMATION STEAMING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery