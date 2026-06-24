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    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation [Image 1 of 4]

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    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Perez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) hoist the ship’s battle ensign from the ship’s signal bridge during flight operations, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S.7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9778737
    VIRIN: 260624-N-NP484-2025
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation [Image 4 of 4], by SN Martin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer Hoist Battle Ensign While Sailing in Formation

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    Quartermaster
    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    Battle Ensign
    FORMATION STEAMING

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