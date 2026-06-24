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    Boxer Sailor Refuels 11th MEU Aircraft [Image 4 of 4]

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    Boxer Sailor Refuels 11th MEU Aircraft

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Joseph Bargenoe, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), fuels an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), in the ship’s hangar bay, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9778727
    VIRIN: 260624-N-JB196-1095
    Resolution: 4880x3253
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel)
    VMM 163
    Blue-Green Integration

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