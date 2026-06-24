Boxer Sailor Refuels 11th MEU Aircraft

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U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Joseph Bargenoe, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), fuels an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), in the ship’s hangar bay, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)