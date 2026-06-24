USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation

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A U.S. Marine Corp MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)