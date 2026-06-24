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    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation [Image 4 of 9]

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    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corp MV-22B Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct flight operations alongside Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:42
    Photo ID: 9778716
    VIRIN: 260624-N-MH008-1083
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Conduct Sailing in Formation

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    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    VMM-163
    USS Portland (LPD 27)
    FORMATION STEAMING
    USS John L. Canley (ESB 6)

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