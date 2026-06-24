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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico [Image 2 of 6]

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MU2 Andrew Gushiken, a trumpet instrumentalist, performs with Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at the 250th Independence Day Celebration at the Consulate General of the United States in Tijuana, Mexico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9778090
    VIRIN: 260626-N-SA879-1704
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico

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