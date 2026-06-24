Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band performs at the 250th Independence Day Celebration at the Consulate General of the United States in Tijuana, Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9778086
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-SA879-3896
|Resolution:
|6048x3475
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band in Tijuana, Mexico [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.