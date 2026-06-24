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    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House [Image 5 of 5]

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    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Naval District Washington

    Royal Air Force Wg Cdr Sasha Nash, Officer Commanding Royal Air Force Aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, gives out stickers at the Martin State Airport open house during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9778014
    VIRIN: 260627-N-AP071-1213
    Resolution: 5093x3395
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House
    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House
    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House
    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House
    Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House

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    Red Arrows
    250TH ANNIVERSARY
    America250
    Freedom250
    SAIL250
    Sail250Maryland

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