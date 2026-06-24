Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House

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Royal Air Force Wg Cdr Sasha Nash, Officer Commanding Royal Air Force Aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, gives out stickers at the Martin State Airport open house during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)