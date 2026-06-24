Royal Air Force Flt Lt George Hobday, a member of the Royal Air Force Aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, signs autographs at the Martin State Airport open house during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9778008
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-AP071-1175
|Resolution:
|5540x3693
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Air Force Red Arrows Meet and Greet at Martin State Airport Open House [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.