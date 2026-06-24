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    Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24) [Image 5 of 5]

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    Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 26, 2026) Commandant, Naval District Washington, Rear Adm. David Faehnle, center, Royal Canadian navy Rear Adm. Kristjan Monaghan, left, and Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson, right, pose for a photo during a reception aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9777963
    VIRIN: 260626-N-RW333-2241
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Carrier Strike Group 2 Arrives for Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Commander Carrier Strike Group 2 Arrives for Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Commander Carrier Strike Group 2 Arrives for Reception Aboard USS Arlington
    Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24)

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    Freedom250
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