Reception Aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24)

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BALTIMORE (June 26, 2026) Commandant, Naval District Washington, Rear Adm. David Faehnle, center, Royal Canadian navy Rear Adm. Kristjan Monaghan, left, and Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson, right, pose for a photo during a reception aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)