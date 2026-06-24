Commander Carrier Strike Group 2 Arrives for Reception Aboard USS Arlington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BALTIMORE (June 26, 2026) Rear Adm. P. Scott Miller, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, talks to U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during his arrival to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) for a reception during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)