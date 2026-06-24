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260627-N-MR072-2063 BALTIMORE (June 27, 2026) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public event throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)