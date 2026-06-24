260627-N-MR072-1508 BALTIMORE (June 27, 2026) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public event throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9777932
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-MR072-1508
|Resolution:
|3673x2449
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Brent Whorton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.