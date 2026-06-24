Army Aviation units attached to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard attend the Welcoming of Troops at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 27, 2026. During Annual Training, soldiers enhance their skills while reinforcing the core values of safety, readiness and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deneiz Agosto Camacho)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9777933
|VIRIN:
|260627-Z-HC584-1213
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcoming of Troops 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Deneiz Agosto Camacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.