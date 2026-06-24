(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Welcoming of Troops 2026 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Welcoming of Troops 2026

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Spc. Deneiz Agosto Camacho 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Torres Febus, land component commander of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, gives a speech at the Welcoming of Troops at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 27, 2026. During Annual Training, soldiers enhance their skills while reinforcing the core values of safety, readiness and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deneiz Agosto Camacho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 19:24
    Photo ID: 9777931
    VIRIN: 260627-Z-HC584-1172
    Resolution: 2968x1998
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcoming of Troops 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Deneiz Agosto Camacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026
    Welcoming of Troops 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Proficiency
    101st Troop Command
    Siempre Presente
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Excelence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery