Welcoming of Troops 2026

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Torres Febus, land component commander of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, gives a speech at the Welcoming of Troops at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 27, 2026. During Annual Training, soldiers enhance their skills while reinforcing the core values of safety, readiness and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deneiz Agosto Camacho)