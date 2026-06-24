U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taevaun Floyd, with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group - Poland, tosses a ball during a military obstacle course in celebration of Romanian Flag Day at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 27, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)